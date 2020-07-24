NEWBY: Business and community loyalty is the same thing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It has been said, "Either you deal with reality, or you can be sure that the reality is going to deal with you." This has never been more true than today when entire communities, businesses and individuals are forced into an ever-changing new reality. Taking that one step further, if small and mid-sized communities are to survive, they must face the new reality and find ways to build loyalty toward their hyper-local business base. Without that, they will struggle at best and slowly die in the worst-case scenario.

In the age of Covid-19 where government mandated the shuttering of many small businesses while corporate and big box competitors were allowed to remain open, entire districts of small businesses have been devastated. With this being the case in many communities, it is time for communities to fight back and regain control of their destinies. One might ask, how is that done in today’s difficult business climate? With creativity!

City leaders needs to work with their Chambers and their local media companies. They need to come up with creative programs that drive business to their Main Streets, programs that incentivize the local residents to spend their dollars with the hyper-local businesses. Now is the time when real leaders have the opportunity to step to plate and lead within their community.