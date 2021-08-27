NEWBY: Come together in the struggle

I quote by Larry Harvey was recently shared with me by a good friend, it goes like this, Real communities grow out of a shared confrontation with survival. Communities are not produced by sentiment or mere goodwill. They grow out of a shared struggle.” In essence, while good intentions, excitement, and a will to work together are quite necessary, ultimately it is coming together in a common struggle that usually yields the greatest return.
Few understand the struggles they face. Change is usually viewed as unsettling. It is downright disruptive to the average person, who prefers certainty over change as they go through life. Unfortunately, most companies and communities are ill equipped to cope with major disruption. In fact, most when faced with disruption and the need to change, will double down on old-fashioned thinking and put-up protective walls hoping the disruption will pass them by. In today’s economic, business, and COVID climate, this is the path to irrelevance and destruction.
While at times things may seem normal, we are in the most economically disruptive period in our lifetime. This disruption isn’t just a local or national issue, it is worldwide which is unique to most of us. We are struggling with a pandemic which brings revenue declines, shoppers opting to stay home or fear of catching a virus. At the same time, we have information available to us in seconds. We can shop from our couch, and we can communicate with friends around the globe in seconds. These competing realities bring us both the “best” and “worst” of times.
Struggling against economic disruption is not easy; few are up to the challenge. Most are surprised to hear that 87% of Fortune 500 companies in 1955 no longer exist today, in large part due to failing to deal with disruptive forces. Today, the disruptive forces starting to weigh heavily on communities are only in the beginning stages, this disruption will intensify. E-commerce will increase, wages and inflation will be a challenge. Companies and communities will have fewer resources to call upon. The list of potential disruptions will continue to mount.
When faced with disruptive struggles, what ought communities do? First, they must recognize the struggles they face. One of the biggest reasons those Fortune 500 companies are no longer around is that they remained faithful, clinging to their previously successful business models. They failed to take seriously or fully understand the true danger or struggle they faced until it was too late.
To overcome disruptive forces, companies and communities must switch from slow and plodding approaches to transformation and revitalization of their company or community to that of certain and swift action. They must come together, outlining the cause of the disruption. They must determine if they should fight the disruption or should they marshal the forces of the disruption to their advantage. Both can be effective. At times a combination of the two approaches could be the answer.
Regardless of the approach, one thing is certain. Doing what has been done in the past is rarely the right approach. In fact, it will be more about not getting it exactly right all the time but being less wrong than you were before. Change isn’t about being right every time, it is about calculated trying, knowing, and accepting that some of the efforts will fail. The trick in failing is to fail quickly, cheaply and move on learning from your mistakes.
Those resistant to change can be the biggest roadblocks to success. Many don’t have the DNA of change and will always resist. Look for those in your community that lead change. They are the ones that will provide hope. Look for those leaders seeking new paths and directions, they at least understand the severity of the situation. Much like a race against time, the clock that determines winners and losers in the new economic business climate has already started. If your community hasn’t left the starting blocks, it isn’t too late.
As always, balance is still the key, there are many traditional approaches to issues that are still viable options. Often, it will be a few of traditional methods sprinkled in or combined with new approaches that work. The message most important to understand is that now is not the time to meander. Now is the time to unite in a common struggle and using the struggle to unite and move forward with a winning strategy.
John A. Newby, author of the "Building Main Street, Not Wall Street " column assists communities and their local media companies combine synergies allowing them to not just survive, but thrive in a world where truly-local is lost to Amazon, Wall Street chains and others. His email at: john@360MediaAlliance.net.