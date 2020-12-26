NEWBY: Creating downtown and community vibrancy

Mother Teresa once said, “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.” Last week, we discussed the power of music and its ability to transform individuals and possibly, even communities. Recently, I came across another article about how music is creating impact the city of Claremore, OK. Let me lead by adding, I am not beyond taking another idea and expounding upon it, after all, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Fact is, one of my favorite quotes is, “He who steals from me runs the risk of stealing twice.” I believe there are few new ideas out there; we all need to share great ideas when it comes to revitalizing our downtowns and communities.

This week, I am going to do something I rarely do and double down two weeks in a row on the same theme; in this case the idea of using music to assist in the transformation of a community. I will also share an affordable idea that is being used around the country.