NEWBY: Creating truly local DNA

I will start off 2021 with a quote I have used before. I want to double down on it due to the nature and impact of the quote. Gen. Shinseki said, "If you don't like change, you are going to enjoy irrelevance even less." Additionally, this column reinforces many issues we have discussed over the past year, but bear repeating due to their importance.

When we ask readers, what does truly-local actually mean, we get varied responses. Invariably, most will say it is shopping and spending money locally. While shopping local is certainly a component of being local, I will suggest being truly-local is so much more than just shopping local. In fact, the shopping component only makes up 10-20% of the truly-local DNA of which I refer to. The effective truly-local DNA needed in a community to become an economic force from which the community can prosper is much broader in scope and nature.