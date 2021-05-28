NEWBY: Critical nature of community leaders

Being business friendly is critical to a community’s growth. Communities making it difficult for start-ups or new businesses are simply left behind in today’s world. Those entrepreneurs will simply migrate to the next town that happens to be more business friendly, and open their business there. City officials must create a one-stop business system that assists potential startups and simplifies the entire process. Sending a message to potential startups that your community is open and ready to assist new businesses will be worth its weight in gold.

Understanding the nature of higher paying jobs that accompany new businesses moving to town is what separates the true candidates from those blowing smoke. Companies relocating or start-ups offering those high-paying jobs are few and far between. Communities must face the reality that courting those companies is, at best, high stakes poker where most lose. Communities understanding the slim odds of winning those few bids and altering course will have the upper hand. They have the upper hand because they make revitalizing and transforming their community and downtown the top priority. Companies don’t relocate to cities lacking community vibrancy, and heart and soul. It is hard enough to retain workers as it is, they seek quality of life. It is critical your community make vibrancy, and heart and soul their priority in order to be relevant.