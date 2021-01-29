NEWBY: Economic Gardening, Food Halls & Micro-TIFs

Using a steak house as an example, I have seen communities spend hundreds of thousands of tax-payer dollars to lure and secure a National steakhouse chain. Compare this with a community nurturing, supporting and even financing local entrepreneurs willing to open a local steakhouse. They can do it with a local look and feel equally as enticing, utilizing local beef, using local produce, and also hiring local employees. Additionally, all their profits stay local and recirculate throughout the local economy 3-7X compared to 1X for the National chain.

Food Halls are one of the newest rages throughout large parts of the country, even more so during the age of COVID and the associated attacks on local restaurants and eateries. Essentially, they have taken old or unused buildings in their downtown or in the heart of the community and created what amounts to a localized food court complete with indoor dining, entertainment and many various types of foods. The key to the success of these foods courts is a result of two things. First, they have an attractive and vibrant atmosphere that is warm and inviting. In the age of COVID, it even works with the proper distancing allowed to take place. Secondly, they provide many types of food and beverage choices. This allows for food vendors who otherwise may not be able to afford to maintain their isolated and one-off location, to provide their various foods in a group setting that attracts hundreds throughout any given day in lieu of a just a few.