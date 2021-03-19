NEWBY:Excitement and Energy, the road to transformation

The author Malcolm Gladwell once said, “Transformation isn’t about improving, it is about re-thinking”. I might contribute to the quote by adding true transformation is rarely brought about by evolution, but more often by revolution. One might ask the question, what does it take to re-think and spawn a transformational revolution? Upon looking deeper into many successful transformational projects I and others have witnessed, the answer is found in two additional powerful and critical elements often overlooked. Those elements are the power of building excitement coupled with instilling energy into the transformation process.

Many communities approach change as if they have been weaned on dill pickles and onions. You know the communities I am talking about. They have a run-down downtown with many empty buildings and the city doing little in terms of regulation to enhance the appearance of a vibrant downtown. Many local businesses shut down by 5:00PM forcing local residents into national chains. Innovation isn’t highly rewarded, and entrepreneurship is little and far between. Trash is abundant on the roadway leading to and within the city. The local media company provides little local substance and has vacated their leadership role while lacking energy. All of these signs indicate a community without true excitement and certainly lacking even a morsel of energy.