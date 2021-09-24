NEWBY: How local leaders must embrace truly local

When we hear community leaders talk about local, many might wonder if they understand what truly local really means. Shopping or spending money locally is usually the first thing that comes to mind. While shopping local is surely a critical component for success in any community, it is only the beginning or a by-product of a truly local leadership mindset. To maximize your local spending, local leadership must pave the road leading to this outcome. They must first understand all local shopping isn’t created equal.

With an increase of big boxes, national chains, and online shopping opportunities, many local community governments are finding it increasingly difficult to make their local fiscal budgets stretch to cover their basic needs. In fact, many are already in severe financial straits. When community leaders view local spending, they must accompany this thought process understanding it means locally owned and operated. This on occasion may include National chains that are locally owned.