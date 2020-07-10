NEWBY: Imagination marketing - go beyond the eyes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Rose once said, “Marketing is telling the world you are a rock star. Content marketing is showing the world you are one.” Too often, when we think of marketing our communities and businesses, we tend to think how to reach as many sets of eyes as possible. Certainly, reaching eyes is critical to the overall marketing and branding mix, but if that is the extent and main focus of your marketing efforts, you are missing the boat entirely and will ultimately fail.

Humans have several senses that tend to be overlooked when preparing your marketing or branding strategies. Yes, the eyes are an important one. But let’s not ignore the senses of touch, smell, taste and hearing. Let’s face it, many of those other senses are every bit, if not more powerful than the eyes. Think of the music you grew up with, think of the music that accompanies the Olympics, both conjure up powerful visuals in your mind.

When you walk into a restaurant, is it the words on the menu that capture your mind or is it the smell of fresh coffee or bread, seafood, steak that ultimately wins the day. When you walk into a potential new home, is it the address and look of the property? Or, is it the combination of that along with the feelings of home, the smells of freshly baked cookies on the counter or the image of what it would be like living there that ultimately sells the property?