NEWBY: Keeping dollars local is now a matter of life and death

George Bernard Shaw once said, “The reasonable man adapts himself to the world; the unreasonable one persists in trying to adapt the world to himself. Therefore, all progress depends on the unreasonable man”. For nearly a year, this column has expounded on the critical nature for small and mid-sized local communities to work hard at keeping their dollars local as best as they can. In the age of COVID, this has become not only the right thing to do, I cannot stress enough this is indeed a case of survival or becoming obsolete as a community.

When one looks at the true value of shopping local and spending hyper-local, communities have often been known to overlook one of the most critical elements. I have shown the impact on the community if every resident spent just $25 more each month in their local community. This equates to between $900 - $2100 additional dollars floating through the community each year per resident. Put another way, in a community of 10,000 residents, that is an additional $9,000,000 - $21,000,000 per year floating through the community. We can simplify by saying for every dollar a resident of your community spends online, out-of-town or with a corporate chain, that is between $3 and $7 NOT spent in your community. This is huge!