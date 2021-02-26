NEWBY: Local business and local media, A perfect match

It has been said by an unknown author, “Small business isn’t for the faint of heart, it’s for the brave, the patient, and the persistent. It’s for the overcomer”. While local media (usually the local newspaper) have taken their financial hits in recent years, the long-awaited death of newspapers has been wildly exaggerated. It is often said, the success of the local business base is largely based on the success of the local media. Before we discuss the strategy that can lead to a solid return for local businesses, let’s focus on the reality of local media. One must place the current print audience in perspective. More people across the country read an average Sunday or weekend newspaper than have watched the Super Bowl in any given year.

While print newspaper audiences have declined in recent years along with every other advertising and marketing option, they have made up for that lack of print with growing and robust digital audiences. Hands down, they have the largest combined audience in nearly every local community across the country. What other media outlet captures or speaks to between 30-60% of their community’s audience? Let me answer that question, none!