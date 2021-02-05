NEWBY: Local business must play their part

Be Open – Studies show 70% of all retail purchases take place after 5:00PM and weekends. Far too often I see locally-owned businesses close at 5:00PM and offer reduced weekend hours. Communities and their locally-owned base must work together to stay open during hours consumers actually have time to shop. While staying open is an issue which takes the entire to community to support, it is the business base that must start this effort.

When you shop at locally owned businesses, you are casting a vote for the American dream. You are voting with your pocketbook and saying you believe in your community. You want to see it flourish. While there are many pathways for community residents to improve themselves financially, one of the most effective ways for business owners to move upward is through the community supporting locally owned businesses. Your dollars spent locally are in a true sense investing in enhanced local entrepreneurship, which also results in real economic growth.