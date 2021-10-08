NEWBY: Local business success goes beyond products and services

If your business is still one of those with a person hired to sit behind the counter and wait for shoppers to check-out, I would submit, your business has checked out. Shoppers today value experiences, they want to build relationships with their local businesses, making friends along the way. They want to see local businesses go the extra mile on service and trust. Many think that this requires major efforts and/or expense – it need not cost a dime.

Just this past week, I was referred to a local garage for a simple oil change. I never expect much of an experience when getting my oil changed, in fact, to me it is a necessary evil to keep my car in proper working order. I went in when my appointment was scheduled and was out in 20 minutes or so. Nothing extremely out of the ordinary for a simple oil change. A day or so later, I got a text message. It said, “It was our pleasure to work on your vehicle the other day and we just wanted to follow-up and make sure everything was OK and thank you for your business.” That simple oil change became an experience by a simple follow-up text a few days later and you can bet, they have a new and lasting customer. Just as I was referred, you can bet I will be referring my friends to that garage as well.