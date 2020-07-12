NEWBY: Local businesses, revitalization and media – A perfect match

Make no mistake, it isn’t just the percentage of audience they reach. More importantly, it is the make-up of the audience they reach. What media can still say they reach in excess of 50% of the above fifty crowd? Yes, that is the generational crowd having the largest amount of expendable income. This is the group most connected within the community. This is the group most likely to cast a ballot in the local elections. This is the group that largely embraces the ink on paper form of reading.

Enough about the demographics of a newspaper, what does this mean for local businesses in the community? Let me offer a path forward for local businesses, local media and the community.

It is no secret the local media derives their income from either advertising/marketing dollars or subscribers. Truth be told, the newspaper’s ultimate survival rests in the hands of the local community. That being the case, it behooves media companies to unequivocally embrace the concept of shopping and supporting hyper-local. You notice, I didn’t say local. I said hyper-local. Hyper-local is defined as locally owned and operated businesses, not big boxes and nationally owned chains simply located in your community. They may provide some economic balance which is good, but they won’t save the community as most of their dollars will not remain local.