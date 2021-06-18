NEWBY: Local content that enhances a community

How might your local news-media company accomplish this and how can the community assist? While the answer will vary by community, here are a few common traits. The media can educate the community on the value of your locally-owned businesses. They can teach the community that a dollar spent at a locally-owned business has 3-7X the local economic impact than spending that dollar at Walmart or online. With your help, they can be a leader in educating your entire community on this one simple element. The business community will embrace this critical message.

Does your community understand that spending a dollar on your downtown district versus other areas of the community on average will return 40% more for their investment dollar? The downtown is the heart and soul of a community. By working with community leaders voicing this information, both the city and the media company are much more effective in advocating and voicing this critical information. Working together, the media and the community can conquer mountains that otherwise would be difficult at best to conquer.