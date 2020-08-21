NEWBY: Marketing savvy in a digital world

Now, bear in mind, the above are just the most basic strategies utilizing the rapidly changing technology that will itself become a thing of the past in the near future. If your community is really forward thinking and contemplating strategies two to four years down the road, you are then discussing how to utilize Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence and the Internet-of-Things. While marketing one’s community is essential, the rapidly approaching processes of marketing your community is changing and on steroids or changed-squared if you will.

When it comes to marketing transformation, we are in the perfect storm of technological change. Yes, the shear power of the overall reach of traditional media is still undeniably king at spreading your message. But when you couple the strengths of the traditional marketing methods along with the exponential disruption of the new digital marketing media tools, you have a combination that can propel your community to new heights.