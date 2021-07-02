NEWBY: More to truly-local than shopping and eating

I recently saw a simple, yet excellent marketing campaign by Americas Newspapers that said, “Shop Local, Eat Local, Read Local”. Nothing could be more critical for a local community than this simple statement. After all, keeping as many dollars local as possible is what keeps pumping the lifeblood throughout a community.

Ironically, that same day I saw a piece in the MediaPost publication indicating that more people than ever are consuming and paying for news and information. That may seem to be a great trend if you are a media company, but the “rest of the story” as Paul Harvey might have used with this piece seems to indicate a troubling trend. The lion’s share of this shift is benefiting national news and information outlets, not local ones.

While we don’t downplay the need for national news and information, one must wonder why communities would neglect information in one’s own backyard. One of the biggest issues facing most every local community is the ability to convey needful and timely information. I would argue being locally informed is every bit as critical as being nationally informed. I might even go as far as to say, it is even more critical. Additionally, I would suggest that a well-run local newspaper or media company is able to move a community forward during these challenging economic times.