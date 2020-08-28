NEWBY: Move fast - Time is of the essence

Regardless of the approach, one thing is certain. Doing what has been done in the past is rarely the right approach. In fact, it will be more about not getting it exactly right all the time, but being less wrong than you were before. Change isn’t about being right every time, it is about calculated trying, knowing and accepting that some of the efforts will fail. The trick in failing is to fail quickly, cheaply and move on learning from your mistakes.

Those resistant to change will always be the biggest roadblocks to success. Some just don’t have the DNA of change and will resist to the end. Look for those in your community that lead change. They are the ones that will provide hope. Look for those leaders seeking new paths and directions, they at least understand the severity of the situation. Much like a race against time, the clock that determines the winners and losers in the new economic business climate has already started. If your community hasn’t left the starting blocks, it isn’t too late. But if they are still surveying the track and weighing the pros and cons of the race, they are destined for a last place finish.