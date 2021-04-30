NEWBY: Perfect is the enemy of great

A great example of being willing to adjust your sails might be Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia. Back in 2007, they rented out air mattresses in San Francisco to conference attendees due to lack of available hotel rooms for a nearby conference. They appropriately called their business Air Bed and Breakfast. However, it wasn’t very long before they realized unless there were conferences in the area, their business model wasn’t sustainable. They were forced to rethink their entire business model. They made what proved to a monumental pivot and took the concept nationwide for all travelers regardless of their circumstances. It turns out that pivot is worth about $50 billion today and growing. Had they stuck with the original plan, they may well have given up and AirBNB may not exist today.

I have seen entire industries, communities and businesses racked with the inability to pivot when pivoting was crucial. Group think as an industry or community can lead to the demise of entire industries and even communities. Group think assures the group will rarely innovate or make the changes required to survive. As we have mentioned, leadership is very crucial when it comes to change and transformation. One must be able to convince others of the need to alter course and must be able to provide and instill confidence in the entire team to affect the most viable change or alterations. When the team has faith in the transformational leadership skills of their leaders, there is little that can stop the team from achieving greatness regardless of the obstacles getting in the way.