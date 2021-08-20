NEWBY: Put your money where your house is

I recently came across a great community marketing campaign out of Canada. In fact, I enjoyed it so much I made it the title of this week’s column. The name of the Canadian marketing campaign as well as the title of this column are very clear, we need to be placing (spending) our local money where we live, or as it says, “Put Your Money Where Your House Is.” This is the type of marketing campaign that every local community should be encouraging, and every local media company should be employing. This is the type of messaging we all need to hear, and we can’t hear often enough. This is the type of message that resonates and makes people stop and think.