NEWBY: Self-Actualization of your community

Mother Teresa once said, “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.” To change a community, how might we learn from Mother Teresa and “Maslow's - Hierarchy of Needs”? Can this quote and Maslow apply equally to a community just as it might apply to each of us individually?

Maslow indicates we must meet the lower level of individual needs such as food, shelter and so forth before we can climb to the higher levels of the pyramid. I would suggest a community might likewise strive to first meet the basic needs of their citizens. Those community needs are much the same as individual needs. Instead of food, we strive for basic amenities such as police and fire. In lieu of basic shelter, it might be the ability to offer affordable housing. Those are but a couple basic entry points for a successful community. In other words, provide inexpensive ways for people to survive within your community by meeting their basic community needs. But just as Maslow taught, those are only short term, simple or basic needs; we should always strive for much loftier goals.