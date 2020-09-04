NEWBY: Small business is still the community's best bet

The above numbers are worth their weight in gold to communities that understand and build their future success on the reality of what is taking place in the overall economy. Don Macke also indicates that over the next generation, between a third and a half of all workers will be self-employed and/or part of this new gig economy which will be highly out-sourced and entrepreneurial in nature. This was before COVID-19 which has only sped up this transition. Knowing these statistics should weigh heavily on how your community proceeds in building your community’s infrastructure, your downtowns and your commercial zones.

Imagine your community right now with a third or even a half of the workforce self-employed. What would you be doing differently as you plan for the future if you knew this today? Would you be subsidizing new commercial space such as malls or large developments which may actually become albatrosses of the future? Instead, they might you be thinking about high-speed fiber, Wi-Fi locations or smaller office suites? These could be entrepreneur or innovation suites where multiple businesses or the self-employed might be able to locate with minimal space needs sharing the essential office services needed. Forward thinking communities might even provide financial or tax incentives for this up and coming workforce that will drive them to your community.