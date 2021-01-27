NEWBY: Small business success equals community success

Why do I bring up the above information? Now is the time for every community in America to shine their light inward and determine if their community is doing everything possible to support and build their future through their small business base. Is your community taking this time to double down on their efforts to assure small business growth? If not, now is the time to spring into action and create the atmosphere of innovation, change, entrepreneurship, collaboration and synergies.

There can be many reasons why this may not be occurring in your community. It may be regional headwinds not seen in other portions of the country, such as being tied to oil prices. It may be local and state taxes coupled with regulation, such as we see in states like Illinois, New Jersey or California that stifle growth. It might be a soft labor market where open positions may be hard to fill. The list of economic reasons is practically endless.