NEWBY: Small towns can retain younger generations

In general, younger generations these days aren't into the sea of sameness that comes with big boxes, chains and so forth. They are more interested in unique experiences and living. Communities can double down on this trend by creating more vibrant and unique downtowns. Create the heart and soul that provides the unique ambiance that younger generations crave and seek.

Many of the younger generations don’t desire sprawling McMansions with yards requiring major upkeep and maintenance. They would rather spend time traveling and doing other things. To attract the younger folks, communities should seek ways to create unique living options. Many of those older buildings typical in many of the downtowns are literally loft-living gold mines waiting to be mined. Adding loft-living options will provide unique and ideal living options that many of the younger generations are seeking to find.

Communities are often very quick to offer TIF money, grants and tax or financial incentives to big boxes and chains. As we have mentioned in recent columns, these types of businesses are simply the minimal price a community must pay to become an attractive destination for the surrounding region. But while this is true, those same big boxes and chains come with inherent drawbacks as well. They further the perception of sameness that younger generations can live without. They provide very few living wage jobs. Studies show the higher the percentage of big boxes and chains in a smaller community, the lower average wages are within those communities. In other words, growing your business base organically is ultimately one of the best ways to reduce poverty within your community as well.