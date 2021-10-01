NEWBY: The hidden cost of losing your local newspaper

I would like to add to this information from another study conducted at Notre Dame. In this study, they found in communities that lost their local newspaper, the cost of their local government increased 30% in less than five years. Of course, this is directly indicative of not having a watchdog that holds government feet to their fiscal fire. As they say, when the cat is away, the mice will play.

Aside from the governmental financial issues found by Notre Dame, there are many other impacts to a community when they lose that valuable community resource.

The local newspaper is oftentimes the voice of that community to the outside world. They tell the tale of the community in ways that cannot be told in other ways. When companies look to relocate or even start-up in a community, they often go to the community newspaper as it is often the only source of accurate and viable information about the vibrancy of the community. When a community loses that resource, a google search can often lead those looking toward the negative traits about a community because those are the reports that get posted on Facebook, other social media sites, regional news outlets, and so forth.

It should also be noted that newspaper readers are more civically engaged, more likely to vote, more likely to volunteer, and more likely to support local causes.