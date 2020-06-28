NEWBY: The power of the arts and culture in revitalization

While Covid-19 has slowed events down, they will return. One need look no further than a successful concert, a successful art show, a successful play or theater event, a successful food, dance or music festival to begin to piece together a financial picture worth a thousand words. When one factors in the indirect or intangible value to the community derived from those events, one can then begin to better understand or quantify numbers that paint a far different picture.

Here are but a few examples of indirect value. When you have an art show that may only break even or even lose a few dollars on the surface, what is the value to the community of tens of thousands dollars changing hands in the support of local artists? If a concert breaks even, what is the value of visitors and tourists that attended that event and stayed over-night, bought food and maybe even shopped? If you create an art district, what is the value of the repeated visits by out of town visitors to your city? While those are all somewhat quantifiable, we are still missing a very important piece of the puzzle; that of the creativity and uniqueness aspect that arts and culture bring to your community.