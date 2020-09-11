NEWBY: Thinking too small sinks communities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William Ward once said, “The pessimist complains about the wind, the optimist expects it to change; the realist adjusts the sails”. I had a conversation recently with a good friend lamenting the lack of both vision and critical thinking entrenched in his small community. Having spent a few years in that community, he wasn’t telling me anything that I and many others didn’t already know. He was just frustrated and had to vent.

Unfortunately, that conversation is very common and true in so many communities across our great country. It thus begs the theoretical question of which is more important, vision or critical thinking? I would respond this way. Without vision and big thinking, there isn’t much need for critical thinking. It takes no critical thinking to continue doing the same things in the same way, in fact that might better be described as mindless meandering.

We humans are largely programmed to take the path of least resistance. We do this even when we suspect that path doesn’t end well. In the stock market and media world, that would be referred to as the “herd” mentality. I would also offer that the herd is rarely correct and has a very poor track record in financial and business environments. Let’s also add community transformation and revitalization to the category of bad endings with a herd mentality.