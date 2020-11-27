NEWBY: Time to lead is now

A great business mind, Harvard Business School Dean Clayton Christiansen once said, “The reason why it is so difficult for existing businesses (and communities) to capitalize on disruptive innovations is that their processes and their business model that make them good at the existing business model actually make them bad at competing for the disruption.” Couple this statement with an article I recently read in Forbes, and you have the recipe for disaster looming in many local communities.

The article in Forbes was encouraging and showing their readers how to take advantage of shopping online via ecommerce. While it touted Amazon and all their Wall Street friends, it left out any reference to local community markets. If this was a one-off piece, one could ignore it as an oversight, but unfortunately, that is not the case. I have seen and read similar pieces in Bloomberg, Reuters, AP and countless other mainstream media sources, imploring their readers to spend their money with all their Wall Street cronies. Make no mistake, when I selected the column title, “Building Main Street, not Wall Street”, it was for a very distinct reason. Communities can’t build Main Street while being pummeled by Wall Street. While intentional or not, Wall Street is coming after every dollar from your community they can get their hands on. The pressure from their shareholders is only increasing. This ecommerce attack will spell disaster for many local communities across the country.