NEWBY: Tis the season for local communities

Marcus Aurelius once said, “The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts”. This statement is true on so many levels. One might even suggest in a roundabout way that the happiness and future of your community depends upon the quality of our thoughts and actions. Leaders and even entire communities often struggle with making meaningful and impactful decisions, often due to the fear of failure. The human mind will often avoid situations that instill fear. However, it is the leaders and communities willing to overcome the fear of the unknown that will ultimately make great strides.

The Christmas season is the perfect time for communities to let their vision run wild with little financial risk. I am reminded of Ottawa, IL. where the locals created an outdoor Christkindl Market after Thanksgiving leading up to Christmas. While it started small, it grew each year adding additional market huts, booths, activities, food options, and more. As the market grew each year, so did the amount of both local and out-of-town tourists from near and far that come ro spend their holiday dollars in Ottawa.

Ottawa, IL. isn’t the exception. I recently saw a list of a few communities with the same thought process and vision. Here are just a few bold communities capitalizing from tourists during the Christmas season. There is Garrison, ND, with their Charles Dickens Festival. There is Thibodaux, LA, with their Main Street Market. There is Leavenworth, WA, with their own version of the Christkindl Market. Not to be outdone, there is Steubenville, OH, with their Nutcracker Village. If you want to see lights, visit Rochester, MI, their downtown over the Christmas holidays is a sight to behold. Speaking of lights, in Muskogee, OK, they have what many might consider the ultimate park light display at Honor Heights, drawing tourists from all over the region each year as they continually add to the display.

While I haven’t seen one yet, wouldn’t it be awesome if a community became known as the Nativity community over the holidays with literally dozens of nativity scenes throughout the community, large, small, and live? I am sure we could go on and on as holiday ideas are endless. I should point out, each of the above examples are very small communities, some as small as 1900. Not only do these projects build community pride, but they also each draw tourists into the community to spend their dollars during the holidays.

What is the key to making this the maximum communitywide success? Very simple, it must be structured in such a way as to include your locally owned business base. The commonality with all the above communities (excepting Muskogee) is that these unique displays and themes are centered within their local business districts or downtowns. This is the key element that drives the ultimate maximized and measurable success for the community – turning that hard work and communitywide effort into dollars

There is no reason every community in the country can’t find their niche and work to capitalize on it. The only thing holding communities back is effective leadership, drive, and desire. Each of the above communities have found ways to spend very little money, get the entire community involved and create something new that appeals to both locals and tourists. When you are only spending a few thousand dollars, it doesn’t take many tourists create a great ROI on that investment.

Just as I opened this column with a quote, let me close with one as well. Lao Tzu, author of the Tao Te Ching once said, “Be careful what you water your dreams with. Water them with worry and fear and you will produce weeds that choke life from your dreams. Water them with optimism and solutions and you will cultivate success.” Water your community with optimism and solutions. When you do this, you will find roads that lead to success. You’ll find that even a wrong turn can turn out to be a beneficial learning experience from which to build moving forward.

John A. Newby, of Pineville, MO. is the author of the "Building Main Street, Not Wall Street " weekly column and CEO of Truly-Local, LLC, dedicated to assisting communities create excitement, energy and combine synergies with their local media where LOCAL is often lost to corporately-owned entities and the Internet. His email: info@Truly-Localllc.com.