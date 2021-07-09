NEWBY: Transformation success is constant

Albert Einstein once very appropriately said, “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.” This quote made me contemplate a recent conversation I had with a group of folks from a community I have been working with. They continually stressed that their community failed to change due to the uniqueness of the issues within their community. “We are just different from other communities,” was the common theme.
I have yet to work with, or even know of a community that doesn’t believe they are unique and that their problems and community issues are vastly different than what any other community might face. Over the years, I have come to believe this thought process is simply a grand excuse for lack of imagination and willingness to change. In fact, the more I get to meet leaders and residents of communities, the more I come to believe they all have far more in common than they have differences. I might go as far as to say, most communities have many of the same issues, they may just manifest themselves in various or different ways.
A pathway to community transformation isn’t on the road less traveled as some might suggest. he pathway to community transformation is on a very steady highway that is easy to follow with a clear and precise road map. Yes, communities may have a few varied obstacles standing in their way, but when the dust settles, the road map to success will lead their journey through the same mountains and valleys equaling success. I guess the biggest question might be, where do they enter the road on the map? Certainly, some communities might be further down the road than others.
Yes, some communities may have more poverty than others. Some communities may have more corporate entities and support than others. Other communities may have a wider volunteer base from which to work. Yet another may have better leadership from which to draw from. Others may have more of this or that from which to designate as their starting point. Despite all these various strengths and weaknesses, they all must find the same roadmap from which to travel toward their goals of innovation, revitalization, and building the unique community, heart, and soul needed to accomplish their transformation.
Between working with communities, chambers, Truly-Local, Main Streets and various media companies, I have found the path forward toward transformation will always include common elements from which a community can hang their hat. What are those common elements, one might ask. While not an all-inclusive list by any means, let me point out a few. Every successful transformation included a willingness to cast aside old thinking. It includes a better than average volunteer group, intent upon creating change. It includes a community willing to foster innovation and entrepreneurship. It includes both city leadership and private groups leading the charge. It includes a great communication network which is both effective and transparent. It consists of an understanding of the importance and support of their locally-owned business base. They all work harder at building a better community-wide understanding of instilling a truly local mindset in each resident.
Yes, every community has their set of local issues and problems that tend to hold them back. That said, I would also suggest the line of thinking that suggests your community has unique problems no other community faces is not only bogus but being used as your biggest excuse to maintain the status quo. Don’t be deceived into this line of thinking. This is only being used by simple minds unwilling to meet change and innovation head on.
Every community has within its DNA, the ability to transform and revitalize. While transformation and revitalization will eventually cost money to initiate the larger and more aggressive projects, don’t let the lack of money hold you back. Money will always follow innovative and transformative thinking, if you are persistent. I started with a quote, let me end with one. Norman Vincent Peale said, “Empty pockets never held anyone back. Only empty heads and empty hearts can do that.”
John A. Newby, author of the "Building Main Street, Not Wall Street " column dedicated to helping communities and local media companies combine synergies allowing them to not just survive but thrive in a world where their “Truly-Local” identity is being lost to Amazon, Wall Street chains and others. His email is: john@360MediaAlliance.net.