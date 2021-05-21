NEWBY: What is a truly local state of mind?

Going back to basics, what is a Truly-Local state of mind? Let’s review one of many elements that comprise the Truly-Local mindset. Truly-Local shopping isn’t just a nice thing to do to show local spirit. Truly-Local shopping in the future may be the difference between whether a community grows economically or withers on the economic vine. Shopping Truly-Local isn’t the same as just shopping local, all shopping isn’t created equal. Truly-Local is described as “locally owned and operated”; this can in rare cases include National chains that are locally owned.

With the increase of out-of-town owned businesses and online shopping opportunities, many local governments are finding it increasingly more difficult to make their local fiscal budgets stretch to cover their basic needs. In fact, many are already in severe financial straits. The term 'unintended consequences' could very well have been coined to convey the situation many communities find themselves in today or will find themselves in the near future.