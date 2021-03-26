NEWBY: Without communication, all is lost

As we have discussed in previous columns, in most instances, it takes an entire community moving in the same direction to facilitate sustainable change leading to transformation. If communication between the city leadership, organizational leadership and their organizations in general is poor, how is the community expected to change when the community as a whole is basically unaware of the changes being planned? When you add to this the issue of agendas being promoted by each organization and individuals, you have the ingredients to overcome roadblocks standing in the way of substantial progress.

First, communities need to find a neutral facilitator from within the community or in most successful instances, from outside the community. It is imperative this individual has no dogs in the hunt so to speak. Facilitators must be viewed as an outside set of eyes to earn the trust of those in the community. Unfortunately, it is difficult to find this person in many communities. This in no way reflects poorly on the community, in fact, a community reaching out for help shows their vision, willingness to change and overcome as well as their desire to win. After this person is found, it is time to bring all the groups and organizations together in exploratory idea and thought sharing. Bear in mind, this group must include those that present a cross-view of the entire community, no group or organization should be left out.