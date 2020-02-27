No matter how bad it gets, don't quit

The bond actually passed by a vote of 56 to 44 percent, but because South Dakota is one of but seven states in the country that requires a vote of 60 percent to raise taxes for schools (and only 50 percent to raise taxes to build a prison) it failed. The look of despair on some of their faces was understandable. These are people who had given countless hours of their time and in many cases their money, because they believed in the simple notion that our children deserve to go to schools that are safe and equipped to educate them well into the twenty-first century. They had debated and tried to counter all the so-called experts who kept insisting the plan to raise $190 million for new schools and improvements to existing schools, “wasn’t the right plan,” or it “wasn’t transparent,” or “was an open ended ability to raise taxes any time,” etc.