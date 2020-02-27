No matter how bad it gets, don't quit

Tonight I watched a room full of committed volunteers, citizens of our community, as they were forced to accept the results of the special election for the school bond.
The bond actually passed by a vote of 56 to 44 percent, but because South Dakota is one of but seven states in the country that requires a vote of 60 percent to raise taxes for schools (and only 50 percent to raise taxes to build a prison) it failed. The look of despair on some of their faces was understandable. These are people who had given countless hours of their time and in many cases their money, because they believed in the simple notion that our children deserve to go to schools that are safe and equipped to educate them well into the twenty-first century. They had debated and tried to counter all the so-called experts who kept insisting the plan to raise $190 million for new schools and improvements to existing schools, “wasn’t the right plan,” or it “wasn’t transparent,” or “was an open ended ability to raise taxes any time,” etc.
Never mind none of this was true. They had tried to show that there indeed was a plan and that plan was well thought out and vetted and practical, but they were essentially “flogging a dead horse.”
I wanted so desperately to tell them that their work hadn’t been in vain and that the “Vote NO” organizers would surely bring forth their own plan, one that would simultaneously fix our schools and save the tax payers money, but I knew that was a lie. The only solution being offered was to simply vote “NO.”
I realized the only option was to somehow rally these dedicated people and to get them to once again give of themselves was to help them realize their previous work did indeed make a difference. I wanted to tell them this wasn’t the end and together, we could make this happen for our community and for our children but I quickly realized the timing was wrong and, no matter how much I would like to think otherwise, I am ill equipped to find the words that would inspire and drive them to try again.
Fortunately, I was reminded of a poem written for these very moments by Edgar A. Guest. I share it now as a tribute to them and their work to thank them for believing in Rapid City and to thank them for believing in our children. They gave their best to achieve this lofty goal. We the people of our city thank you for your dedication. My hope is these words will inspire you to begin again and finish the fight. Your devotion to our children matters.
“When things go wrong, as they sometimes will,
When the road you’re trudging seems all uphill,
When the funds are low but the debts are high,
And you want to smile but you have to sigh,
When care is pressing you down a bit…
Rest if you must, but don’t you quit!
Life is queer with its twists and turns,
As every one of us sometimes learns,
And many failures turn about
When we might have won had we stuck it out.
Don’t give up though the pace seems slow…
You may succeed with another blow.
Often the struggler has given up
When he might have captured the victor’s cup;
And he learned too late when the night came down,
How close he was to the golden crown.
Success is failure turned inside out…
And you can never tell how close you are
It may be near when it seems so far.
So stick to the fight when you’re hardest hit
It’s when things seem worst that you must not quit.”
Chad Lewis is a member of the Rapid City Council.