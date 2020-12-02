No time to derail the success of American railroads

The proposal before the STB would undo the progress of the last 40 years by moving away from the free market system that has worked so well and toward the cumbersome oversight of earlier days of regulation under the Interstate Commerce Commission. If successful, the proposal would become a perfect example of unnecessary government involvement through regulation and trying to solve problems that don't really exist. The proposal weakens the rail sector, making it considerably more difficult for them to attract the private investment needed to continue to improve and expand the infrastructure that our economy depends on so heavily.

The proposal would compel the STB to reconsider its use of a financial measurement called revenue adequacy. This limitation is intended to prevent railroads from realizing exorbitant profits at the expense of shippers. This is not an issue today, and it hasn't been for decades.

The new construct would consider revenue adequacy metrics as the upper limit on a railroad's financial performance and would do so on a year-by-year retroactive accounting basis. This is a flawed approach and an inaccurate method to operate a railroad successfully and safely.