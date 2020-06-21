NOEM: A Message to South Dakota Dads: Happy Father’s Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Strong families are often built around strong dads. I was so blessed to grow up with a strong dad, a cowboy. But as you probably know, we lost my dad in a farm accident when I was 22. That tragedy lives with me always, but so does his memory and all the lessons he gave me and my siblings before he died.

For example, he was adamant about getting up in the morning and tackling the day, reminding us that more people die in bed than anywhere else. Despite plenty of groaning, my kids got to learn this lesson too.

There was also his work ethic and drive – both of which were second to none. And his insatiable entrepreneurial spirit – buying up land starting when he was just a boy. Despite whatever tough time we were dealing with, he would say, “Never sell the land, because God isn’t making any more of it.”

Another thing he would do is make sure we were always paying attention to the small details and doing the right thing – no matter how trivial. Whether it was taking care of the cattle or keeping bags of feed stored appropriately, it didn’t matter – there was a right way and wrong way to do it. He insisted on doing it the right way.