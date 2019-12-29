NOEM: A year of progress

Families across South Dakota have started taking down Christmas trees and kids are getting ready to start a new semester at school. With another holiday season nearly behind us, I want to take a moment to reflect on the many things we’ve accomplished this year.

In 2019, we expanded internet connection to 4,800 households and more than 100 businesses. Progress in this area means producers can access cutting-edge technology that requires high-speed broadband capabilities, students can quickly upload and download assignments for advanced online courses, and folks in remote areas can pursue online businesses opportunities, allowing them to hire locally while selling globally.

We also launched a new meth campaign that has sparked thousands of conversations about meth around our state and nation. I’ve heard story after story of families who say that because of our ads, they’ve been able to talk with their kids about the dangers of meth for the first time. Since we started the campaign, nearly 100 people have called or texted our hotline and more than a dozen have been referred to treatment through the hotline.