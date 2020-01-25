NOEM: Connecting South Dakota

These aren’t just numbers. These are businesses and families that now have expanded online opportunities.

Take the Lindermans, for example. John and Patty own the only grocery store in Timber Lake, on the Cheyenne River Reservation. Because they didn’t have high-speed internet, it meant they couldn’t provide their customers with credit card, debit card, or WIC and EBT payment options. They even had to do all their orders for the store somewhere else. As you can guess, they lost a lot of business. But for Patty and John, they were most heartbroken about sending away moms who wanted to buy food for their kids.

Because of the good work of our Connect South Dakota program, the Linderman business is now connected to high-speed internet.

The great news is that there are about 150 businesses and 6,500 families that have been connected through this program.

But more work needs to be done. This legislative session, I will be working with your district senators and representatives to allocate another $5 million to address more of our connectivity needs.

Bringing our communities into the 21st century ensures that every person in our state has access to online opportunity no matter where they live. I hope you’ll join me in my efforts to preserve our state’s rural way of life.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0