NOEM: Four Guardrails: A path forward for decriminalizing industrial hemp

Over the last year, we’ve had a long conversation about industrial hemp. I’ve been grateful to talk with folks about the topic and hear different perspectives at townhalls, coffee shops, basketball games, and everywhere in between.

And I’ve been outspoken that I don’t think it’s a good idea.

Last year, I vetoed a bill that didn’t address concerns surrounding public safety, law enforcement, or funding. I asked the legislature to wait until we had direction from the federal government and a plan to address those concerns. Now since that time, things have changed. Federal guidelines have been put in place, a South Dakota tribe has been given the green light on production, and other states’ actions mean we need to address hemp transportation through our state. The legislative summer study also did great work, and they included some good ideas.

On January 9, I outlined for the legislature a path forward – four guardrails, if you will – on hemp.