NOEM: South Dakota is open for business

We don't have a corporate income tax. And there’s also no business inventory tax. We are one of the few remaining states with no personal income tax, and I am committed to keeping it that way. We also don't burden our citizens with a personal property tax or an inheritance tax.

The taxes that we do have to fund state government are stable and predictable. In addition to my commitment to not raising taxes, our constitution requires a 2/3rd vote in both chambers of the legislature to raise taxes. In short, if you’re worried about tax increases, you don’t need to be.

Government in South Dakota lives within its means. We balance our budget without accounting gimmicks or tricks. And we believe in smart regulation. We roll out the red carpet, not the red tape.

Our part-time legislature is one of just a few that is a true citizen legislature. Our legislators come to Pierre, tackle the problems that need to be tackled that session, and then go home to their jobs, their families, and their communities.

I have traveled all across this country and around the world, and I can tell you, there is no better place to operate a business and raise a family than in South Dakota.

My goal is to make sure folks across the country and around the world know that South Dakota is the place to do business. Whether you’ve owned and operated a business for four generations, or you’re looking to start, expand, or even relocate your current operation, my message is crystal clear: South Dakota is open for business.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0