NOEM: South Dakotans come together to respond to COVID-19

With the COVID-19 situation changing rapidly, it’s hard to predict what tomorrow may bring. Since January, my team at the Department of Health has been preparing for this virus and what that may mean for South Dakota. At the moment, our numbers continue to be encouraging, but we do still expect things to get worse before they get better.

Thanks to the proactive steps we developed with healthcare providers, schools, leaders and businesses and communities across the state, we have delayed community spread beyond initial projections. The combination of good hygiene, social distancing, and staying home when sick, have helped us stay ahead of the virus’ spread. I want to thank everyone for their due diligence.

At the moment, all the individuals that have tested positive in South Dakota are at home resting and healing up. That’s good news for everyone. The other good news is, though it doesn’t get nearly enough attention in the press, that there are untold stories of how people are coming together at this difficult time.

For example, the Dairy Queen in Pierre purchased iPads for the high-risk and vulnerable folks that are “shut in” in Pierre. These iPads are helping isolated individuals stay in touch with friends and family during this time.