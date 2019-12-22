NOEM: Wishing South Dakota a Merry Christmas

When this time of year rolls around, I’m always surprised, somehow. It’s not as if I didn’t know it was coming. It just seems like the years go a bit too fast these days and, all of a sudden, Christmas is here once again.

There’s no doubt people are starting to prepare for the holidays earlier. More and more we find ourselves rushing through the days and never really stopping to enjoy what is going on around us. I have to remind myself that this is a time to slow down, spend time with family and friends, reflect on the Reason for our celebration, and remember all that we are thankful for.

For my family, we often do this around table games. Recently, our go-to has been Yahtzee. Who would have thought that five dice could bring so much entertainment? I have no idea how Bryon does it…. It’s amazing how many times that man can get a large straight!