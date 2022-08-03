NORDSTROM: A Rapid City Council Resolution won’t work

I will probably lose some folk’s support and friends on this first sentence. The City of Rapid City has no control over exploratory drilling in the Black Hills, so get Congress to change the Federal Laws.

The United States Forest Service (USFS) is taking comments on whether a company can receive a permit for exploratory drilling in the Jenny Gulch area north of Silver City. Keep in mind that this permit application is for drilling, not mining.

A City Council Member worked on a resolution that will be considered by the full Council to halt the drilling on the claim that drilling could lead to mining. In the Resolution, there is mention of the use of toxic chemicals and acid mine drainage. I have read the USFS Final Environmental Assessment (EA) because the drilling company presented a Plan of Operation (PO). In the EA it states, “No mining, milling, or processing is proposed as part of this project.” In all the documents that I have read, I have not found where toxic chemicals are used in drilling, only water. If a person has time, there are YouTube videos on core drilling.

The USFS EA has a modified proposed action plan. “Alternative C has been developed to minimize effects by avoiding cultural resources, eliminating the need for a Forest Plan Amendment, as discussed below, and to minimize effects to the water influence zone (WIZ). In order to minimize effects, additional drilling pads would be needed to achieve a comparable level of data collection…” In short, the drilling company must have a drilling pad which is a containment area. The drilling company is also placing an absorbent under the drilling rig in case of a hydraulic leak or fuel spill.

I’m told there have been many drill sites in the Black Hills, even upwards of the thousands on public and private land. I’m standing by to hear a report on the negative environmental impact of any permitted drilling.

The bottom line is that I’m concerned about the water quality and quantity for Rapid City. I believe the City of Rapid City and the Council should be going on record with accurate information. The City can stand alone on any topic, or the City can be a partner where appropriate. This resolution is not the correct way to be a partner. I will continue to recommend that as individuals your comments be directed to the Forest Service who will make the final decision with issuing a permit for drilling.

The City Council issuing a resolution will not be effective. Issuing that resolution with a divided vote of the council will be even less effective. We lack the jurisdiction and frankly we lack the consensus on this issue, so any resolution will not be an accurate message from the full city council. It will be seen as a message from some of the council members.

The issue of protecting water, or limiting mining near the water shed is not the issue we should be debating at this early stage. The issue should be whether the City Council should be engaging in advocacy via resolution.

Alderman Ritchie Nordstrom represents Ward Two on the Rapid City Council.