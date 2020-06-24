OK Boomer: The truth about Millennials and the economy

All of this means that the economic expectations set on young Americans today should be different than they were in the past—if they are to be relevant, realistic, and fair. The world was very different a half-century ago, and we’re not going back. Many boomer parents realize this, and have been thoughtful and generous in bestowing capital to their kids (cars, down-payments on houses, college degrees). Others see it differently, and wonder if their kids will live in their basement forever. Regardless, millennials are not as optimistic as their parents for good economic reasons. Most jobs won’t allow them to buy a house anymore, for example.

So, why? What caused these massive economic differences between generations? There are certainly many variables. But when the shifts are dramatic and economy-wide, the causes are usually those that affect the entire economy, not just a segment. And when one asks what would have caused the “big three” (housing, education, cars) to be so inflated while other consumer goods weren’t, the answer is clear.