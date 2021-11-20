OPINION: City fees deter access to public records

The Rapid City Journal recently paid $123.85 for a simple spreadsheet.

Why did we do that? Because when the city spends your money, you deserve to know how effectively it was used.

After giving all of its employees "hero pay" bonuses for working through the pandemic, the council decided to pay each employee who took a COVID-19 vaccine an additional $125 to increase the safety of the staff and the public they serve.

We wondered how that program was going. We found out that just over half of the city's employees had cashed in on that vaccine bonus.

That raised another question. Which departments are leading the way in getting the vaccine?

When we asked for that information, we were sent an invoice for $123.85 which had to be paid before we could receive the records.

Public records aren't truly open to the public if you can force people to pay exorbitant fees to see them.

When the Journal requested hundreds of pages of complaints and records regarding the situation concerning Councilor Lisa Modrick and the airport board, we received the pile of documents quickly and at no charge.

The only conclusion that can be drawn is that the fee only applies to records the city doesn't want you to have.

According to South Dakota state law, "Except as otherwise expressly provided by statute, all citizens of this state, and all other persons interested in the examination of the public records, as defined in § 1-27-1.1, are hereby fully empowered and authorized to examine such public record."

Lawmakers wanted to protect government agencies from intrusive requests so they passed an additional provision that helps record keepers charge those requesting the records a fee to recover the costs of gathering them or delivering them.

Our request was pretty simple. We asked for "all records regarding the number of city employees taking advantage of the COVID-19 vaccine incentive program broken down by department from Sept. 1, 2021 to current date."

Our reasoning was included in the request, as well. "These records are of public interest as, on average, many city employees come into contact with several members of the public every day. Since COVID-19 is a worldwide pandemic and has been a concern within the community, and the world, for more than a year and the funding used for the incentive program comes from federal dollars, this information is of the greatest of public interest."

We know that the city already has these records and a simple sorting process in any spreadsheet software program would show the breakdown by department.

City officials told us that at least two people in the human relations department were monitoring the vaccine bonus program. There was no mandate. There is no punishment for not taking part. But anyone with a vaccine card received a bonus. That is a payroll function.

According to the invoice we received, three different city employees were required to complete our request. It took them a combined three and a half hours. That is hard to believe.

It is offensive to be charged for 100 percent of a city employee's time when the employee is doing work within the scope of their job. As a public servant, making public records accessible should be a part of the job. If we hadn't made this request, would those employees have been sent home early? Obviously not.

If the Journal had a fire in the building, would we need a credit card on hand to make sure firefighters would put it out? That is crazy. But to get information that the city is already gathering for payroll and human relations purposes, we have to pay $123.85 for an email to be sent to us.

The best part of the invoice was that we were charged 6.5% in sales tax. By charging sales taxes, the city is admitting that we are buying a product and not being given access to a public document. State law allows the city to recover the costs of providing the documents. We had to pay a tax to get help from people who are completely funded by money that comes from our taxes in the first place.

One elected official said not to blame the city, blame state lawmakers who wrote the law that allows it.

It is true that state lawmakers should address this if they really want the public to have access to the records of the governments they fund with their tax dollars.

However, it is also true that state law allowing something doesn't make it a good policy. In fact, the Rapid City Council could easily decide to make its part of the government open to public inspection without unnecessary costs.

These fees are nothing more than an attempt to stop people from asking for records that should be open and freely accessible. State lawmakers should refine the law. The city council should change its policy locally.

The public deserves to see records of how their government works and how their money is spent. We paid the fee so our readers could see these records. But our readers deserving to see these records is why no one should have to pay a fee for access to public records.

