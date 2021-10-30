OPINION: It's time to stop hiding public records

Rules don't matter if there is no one to enforce them.

When the lawmakers are also the lawbreakers, prosecutors and judges too often turn a blind eye.

In just the past few weeks, the Speaker of the South Dakota House of Representatives refused to release the result of an official vote of Representatives to show which two-thirds of the members called for an impeachment hearing for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. Ravnsborg faces this action after he got a sweetheart deal of his own from a sheriff and prosecutors and pleaded guilty to only misdemeanor charges after killing a man while driving his car inattentively on a dark South Dakota highway last year.

When the Sioux Falls Argus Leader and South Dakota Newspaper Association argued to the Supreme Court that the vote should be released, the panel of justices refused.

When a State Senator from Union Center pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of whiskey and coke and had his court records sealed before any suspended sentence was completed, the Rapid City Journal hired an attorney to get the case reopened as the law indicates it should be.

We weren't denied. We were ignored.

State Attorneys Mark Vargo and Alex Weiss, and Judge Chad Callahan ignored our requests for information entirely. No records are public in South Dakota if those elected to protect them can simply decide to ignore the law.

At least Vargo answered questions Wednesday when defense attorney Brendan Johnson called him to the stand for possible misconduct charges in the state's case against NDN Collective CEO Nick Tilsen this week. Johnson and the judge should feel proud that they even received a response from Vargo at all.

We didn't.

Beyond the public's right to know and professional courtesy, Vargo refusing to comment on why his office was willing to plead down a DUI for a State Senator and hide the court records indicates that someone might have a thumb on Lady Liberty's scales.

The law says official votes of the state legislature should be public. The law says a suspended sentence for a DUI must be served before a case can be sealed and expunged.

But it doesn't matter what the law says when those charged with enforcing it ignore it, which is something we’ve seen time and time again throughout the state.

Instead of outrage, readers and voters will likely respond to all of these offenses with a shrug. "That's just how it is in South Dakota. Elected officials can get away with anything."

That is only true as long as voters are willing to allow it to be true. It is time for the people to take back power from the political class and remind them who they work for.

