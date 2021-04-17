OPINION: Support the unique learning and cultural needs of Indigenous students

Historically, Indigenous students have not been well-served in our nation’s public schools. The same is true in our Rapid City Area Schools.
Our Indigenous students perform among the lowest of student subgroups on our state assessments, have discipline rates and suspensions disproportionately higher than our other student subgroups, and have the lowest four- and five-year graduation rates compared to other students.
Further, we see high numbers of our Native students dropping out of high school. While reductions in discipline rates and suspension rates for Indigenous students are being seen as a result to changes in how we address student behavior, and higher numbers of Indigenous students have graduated the past few years, there is much more work to be done. We cannot be complacent in our efforts to improve the education of our Indigenous students and see them achieve and succeed at high levels.
Toward the end of last school year, our Title VI Indian Education Parent Advisory Council requested that a task force be formed with parents and others from our Indigenous community to address these issues and more and make recommendations to improve the educational experience, learning environment, and outcomes for our Indigenous students.
The Indigenous Education Task Force was formed this winter and began meeting bi-weekly in February. Valeriah Big Eagle, the Title VI Indian Education Parent Advisory Council President and Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon are serving as co-facilitators of this task force.
This work is a collaborative effort between RCAS staff and Board members and Indigenous families, students, Elders, and community members that will continue into the fall of next school year. Recently, a survey for our Indigenous families and secondary students was sent out to Native families. Our goal is to learn more about the experience Native families and students are having along with how we can improve.
We are also meeting with Indigenous secondary students and staff in focus groups in the upcoming weeks to learn about their experience in RCAS firsthand. In the coming weeks and months, we will engage further with Indigenous families, Elders, and community members as part of this important work.
As the work of the Indigenous Education Task Force wraps up sometime late next fall, a final report and recommendations will be made to go to the Superintendent as a new task force is convened to develop the District’s next Strategic Plan. These recommendations will be brought to the work of the Strategic Plan Task Force for inclusion in the next Strategic Plan. This is significant, and necessary to ensure that the recommendations from the Indigenous Education Task Force become actionable and do not fall short as empty promises.
The Indigenous Education Task Force will provide recommendations for improvement in several areas: the integration of the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings (OSEUs) in relevant areas of the K-12 curriculum; metrics to track implementation of the OSEUs and their efficacy; a Lakota Language and Culture Immersion school; emerging promising practices or other best practices occurring with Lakota and other Indigenous students across the U.S.; and recommendations for improving staff recruitment, hiring, and retention policies and practices.
Currently, RCAS is working collaboratively to develop a Lakota Language and Culture Immersion pilot to begin next fall. This is an important step in recognizing and supporting the unique learning and cultural needs of our Indigenous students.
The work of the Indigenous Education Task Force is not easy and requires all of us to listen with open hearts and minds as we seek to learn and understand and work together to improve the educational experience and outcomes for our Indigenous students.
The time is now, and the work is urgent.
Valeriah Big Eagle is the RCAS Title VI Indian Education Parent Advisory Council President and Dr. Lori Simon is RCAS Superintendent.