OPINION: Support the unique learning and cultural needs of Indigenous students

This work is a collaborative effort between RCAS staff and Board members and Indigenous families, students, Elders, and community members that will continue into the fall of next school year. Recently, a survey for our Indigenous families and secondary students was sent out to Native families. Our goal is to learn more about the experience Native families and students are having along with how we can improve.

We are also meeting with Indigenous secondary students and staff in focus groups in the upcoming weeks to learn about their experience in RCAS firsthand. In the coming weeks and months, we will engage further with Indigenous families, Elders, and community members as part of this important work.

As the work of the Indigenous Education Task Force wraps up sometime late next fall, a final report and recommendations will be made to go to the Superintendent as a new task force is convened to develop the District’s next Strategic Plan. These recommendations will be brought to the work of the Strategic Plan Task Force for inclusion in the next Strategic Plan. This is significant, and necessary to ensure that the recommendations from the Indigenous Education Task Force become actionable and do not fall short as empty promises.