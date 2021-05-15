OURS: City Council needs to consider public's requests for surplus funds

Now that eight Rapid City department heads have made their pitch for a portion of the $20 million in surplus funds that are largely the result of the CARES Act, it’s time for the city to hear proposals from nonprofits and other local organizations.

On Monday night in a special city council meeting, department heads made requests ranging from $12.5 million by the fire department to $619,000 for bonuses for city employees. The police department, library, finance office, public works and The Monument also made requests for a piece of the pie, which is a one-time windfall due to the federal largesse that resulted from the pandemic. The requests totaled around $25 million.

The CARES Act that was approved in 2020 by Congress sent hundreds of millions of dollars to state, local and tribal governments to help them recoup revenue losses inflicted by COVID-19. But thanks to Gov. Noem’s resonating nationwide message that South Dakota was open for business, state and local governments thrived when compared to other states. In Rapid City, sales tax collections exceeded 2019 levels. In addition, city government wisely reduced department budgets by 10 percent as a precautionary measure when there was much uncertainty in the air.