OURS: HB 1050 needs to pass

House Bill 1050 gets its first hearing in the House Local Government Committee on Thursday morning. This bill needs to pass to help hold local governments accountable and maintain as much transparency as possible.

The South Dakota Newspaper Association is working with all 120 legal newspapers in the state to create and maintain a website where all legal notices in the state may be found. House Bill 1050 helps make that happen.

Local governments would like to stop printing legal notices and simply place these public notices on their own websites. A fox would also like to guard your hen house.

Without printed notices in legal newspapers or on this independent, third-party website, governmental bodies could place and edit these notices however they choose. The printed record is hard-copy proof that a notice ran. Once it is on newsprint, it can't be erased, edited or manipulated in any way. Using an independent third party for publication is a guarantee to citizens that the information was provided and published as required - both in print and on the new website HB 1050 would help create.