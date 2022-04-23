OURS: Racism is beyond unpopular

As Rapid City leaders and Native American groups prepare to meet to work on ways to bridge the city’s racial divide, some people and groups are more interested in diminishing and excusing the blatantly racist comments that blew the lid off of a problem that had been simmering for years.

A leader of South Dakota Citizens for Liberty seems to believe the First Amendment applies to her and those who share her views, but not to the thousands of Native Americans impacted by racist comments from business owners in Rapid City.

The Journal published a letter to the editor from Tonchi Weaver, a lobbyist and organizer for South Dakota Citizens for Liberty, where she categorized racist comments from members of the Uhre family as “unpopular speech.” Connie Uhre caused a firestorm when she said she was going to ban all Native Americans from the Grand Gateway Hotel because she can’t tell a “Good Native” from a “Bad Native” following a fatal shooting at the hotel.

Her son, Nick Uhre, defended his mother’s comments and then also went on a tirade of several emails filled with racially-charged statements against Native Americans — including one addressed to Gov. Kristi Noem where he begged the governor for help.

Nick Uhre made a presentation to South Dakota Citizens for Liberty before his mother’s inexcusable comments. According to materials presented at that meeting, he blamed rising crime rates on police inaction, a law enforcement grant from a charitable organization, and again blamed Native Americans.

As a result of the racist comments, the Native American community and right-minded Rapid City allies took a stand against the Uhre family and their multiple businesses in the area. One organization, NDN Collective, announced a formal boycott of the Uhre family’s businesses and used their First Amendment right to peaceably assemble in front of the Foothills Inn to demonstrate that racism will not be tolerated.

Instead of standing against racism, Weaver used her First Amendment right to defend the Uhre family’s “right to engage in commerce” and referred to the racist comments as merely “unpopular speech.” She demonized NDN Collective’s action as racketeering and warned that a “shakedown of the entire business community is coming, too.”

The Journal published Weaver’s letter to show that many in the community refuse to condemn the racism that persists some corners of the Black Hills. The letter also shows that Weaver is loyal to the Uhre family.

Being loyal to a friend is admirable. But when your friend says and does racist things, it isn’t loyalty — it’s complicity.

And it isn’t admirable, it’s deplorable.

We look forward to the day when people with a right to free speech don’t use that right to express or condone racism.

