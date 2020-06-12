Overdue accountability

Our cracks are beginning to show. Our open wounds that we’ve allowed to fester for generations are becoming infected. The world is seeing through the micro-aggressions we created in order to shield ourselves from an ugly truth that we can’t admit to ourselves. Our country, our great country, is built upon the backs of the oppressed. Slaves that we stole, Native Americans that we stole from, built this great country for free and they still are plagued with targets on their backs. The truth about us is coming out and it’s not pretty.

In addition to this, we’re ﬁnding out just how attached some of us are to the falsehoods we have been spoon-feeding ourselves and our children for generations. This country is divided. We’re constantly defying our own name. We aren’t united, we never have been. The wheel is constantly turning and there are too many who are supposed to be protected by this country being marginalized.

Black America is dealing with generational trauma; we allowed that to happen. We allowed the Jim Crow-era, the Clinton-era of enforcing modern-day slavery and targeting of black people in this country, the loophole in the 13th Amendment; you can disregard that information all you want, but if you look even for a second at the history of this young country, the truth is staring right us. We keep looking right through it.