Overdue accountability

How did we get here?
It could be shocking if you haven’t been paying attention. I know I certainly wasn’t paying enough attention at the start as I am now; having said that, even from that position there’s still a long way to go. It’s time to hold ourselves accountable. To be frank, it’s long overdue.
We’ve been doing an excellent job of white-washing our history. So good, in fact, that a majority of Americans don’t realize, while protesting black people pleading for their lives, that under one-hundred years ago in Tulsa, Okla. white people targeted a black community known as “Black Wall Street”; as a result of this massacre, 300 people reportedly died. It’s regarded as the “single worst incident of racial violence in American history.” We’re very comfortable in assuming only when it’s convenient for us. We aren’t comfortable when it comes to accountability. It’s not pretty to admit that we’ve been wrong.
The fact of the matter is, where we are now, we allowed all of this to happen. It’s our responsibility. People in power, whom we put in power, operate on cruelty. It’s something that we’ve allowed to happen for generations.
We allowed it.
Some of us, too many of us, even condone it. Something that goes beyond a slip in the system or an accident; we purposely allowed these things to happen. We allowed slavery to happen. We allowed the building and enforcement of an unjust judicial system. We allowed the dismantlement of blatant racism in exchange for micro-aggressive behavior and racial tensions. We allowed the criminalization of black people by allowing the enforcement and creation of the loophole in the 13th Amendment that made way for the modern-day slavery we see in place today. To deny its existence is to remain deeply planted in ignorance. We live in a selﬁsh society. We don’t like admitting when we’re wrong because it’s uncomfortable; maybe even after all of this time of declaring this country to be such a phenomenal beast, it’s embarrassing for us to admit that we aren’t perfect.
Our cracks are beginning to show. Our open wounds that we’ve allowed to fester for generations are becoming infected. The world is seeing through the micro-aggressions we created in order to shield ourselves from an ugly truth that we can’t admit to ourselves. Our country, our great country, is built upon the backs of the oppressed. Slaves that we stole, Native Americans that we stole from, built this great country for free and they still are plagued with targets on their backs. The truth about us is coming out and it’s not pretty.
In addition to this, we’re ﬁnding out just how attached some of us are to the falsehoods we have been spoon-feeding ourselves and our children for generations. This country is divided. We’re constantly defying our own name. We aren’t united, we never have been. The wheel is constantly turning and there are too many who are supposed to be protected by this country being marginalized.
Black America is dealing with generational trauma; we allowed that to happen. We allowed the Jim Crow-era, the Clinton-era of enforcing modern-day slavery and targeting of black people in this country, the loophole in the 13th Amendment; you can disregard that information all you want, but if you look even for a second at the history of this young country, the truth is staring right us. We keep looking right through it.
Somewhere along the line, we quit ﬁghting for what was right and just chose what was convenient and comfortable. We chose waiting for justice rather than doing all that we can to make it happen. If you want all lives to matter, you must work actively to make that statement true rather than inserting it into the conversation as a means of muting the oppressed voices who are challenging that statement with the truth.
If the statement “all lives matter” was true, there would be no racial bias ingrained into police departments across the country; Black people would receive the same quality health care as white & non-BlPOC people would. If “All Lives Matter,” the protests for haircuts and massages only a month ago would have either been treated the same as the BLM protests (i.e. riot gear and tear gas) or the BLM protests would be treated as peacefully on the side of the police.
We keep coming back around to this same conversation because we can never look directly at the truth. We have this moment now; we cannot let true justice pass us by. It’s time for re-evaluation and accountability. We have a lot of ground to make up and a lot of work to do.
Natalie Hilton grew up in South Dakota and has since moved to Los Angeles to pursue a BFA. She is a self-published poet and novelist who recently began using her writing abilities to try to evoke change and make sense of the events around us in the world.
